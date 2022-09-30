Huobi Token Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Huobi Token has a market cap of $911.80 million and $15.58 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for about $4.44 or 0.00022993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 205,314,037 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobi.pro. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders.”

