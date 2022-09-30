IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

IAMGOLD stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $502.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $17,891,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in IAMGOLD by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,159,076 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333,539 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in IAMGOLD by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,512,493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,673 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP increased its position in IAMGOLD by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 12,255,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IAMGOLD by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

