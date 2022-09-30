IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. IBEX has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX

About IBEX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in IBEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IBEX by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in IBEX by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IBEX by 10.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IBEX by 47.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.