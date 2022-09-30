IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.00.
Shares of IBEX stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. IBEX has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82.
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
