iMe Lab Price Reaches $0.0272 on Exchanges (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $5.45 million and $179,875.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s genesis date was June 6th, 2021. iMe Lab’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iMe Lab is imem.app.

iMe Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iMe Lab proposes itself as an alternative client with a crypto wallet developed on the Telegram open source and working on Telegram API.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

