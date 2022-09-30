Immediate Acquisition (LON:IME) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.44

Shares of Immediate Acquisition Plc (LON:IME – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.44 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 17.70 ($0.21). Immediate Acquisition shares last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.21), with a volume of 379,658 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £6.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Immediate Acquisition Plc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the marketing and communication service business. The company was formerly known as Immedia Group Plc and changed its name to Immediate Acquisition Plc in May 2022. Immediate Acquisition Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

