Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 14363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Independence Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51.

Independence Gold (CVE:IGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Independence Gold Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Independence Gold

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts project comprising 15 mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Moosehorn property that consists of 82 quartz mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,720 hectares located in the Whitehorse mining district, Yukon.

