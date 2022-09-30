Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $82.78

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $82.78 and last traded at $82.80, with a volume of 852678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.94.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.13.

Get Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,131 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,905,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.