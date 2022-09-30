Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Short Interest Up 32.4% in September

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,080,000 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the August 31st total of 26,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Infosys by 160.1% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Infosys during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Infosys during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,172,471. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Further Reading

