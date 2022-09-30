Insider Buying: Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Purchases 23,674 Shares of Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Rating) insider Neil Cathie bought 23,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.21 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of A$28,527.17 ($19,949.07).

Coventry Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Coventry Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Coventry Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. Coventry Group’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Coventry Group

Coventry Group Ltd primarily distributes industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial fasteners, stainless steel fasteners, industrial hardware, construction fasteners, specialized fastener products and systems, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

