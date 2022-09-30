Insider Buying: CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,700 Shares of Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $28,849.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,169.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $28,135.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $31,194.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,750 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 43 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $750.78.

On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 522 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $9,035.82.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 715 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $12,462.45.

On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 514 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $8,907.62.

On Thursday, July 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 755 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $13,257.80.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,341 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $23,910.03.

Shares of NYSE CTO opened at $18.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $339.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $23.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 119.06%.

CTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I increased their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $947,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 235.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 3.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

