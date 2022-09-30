Insider Buying: GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) Insider Buys A$10,296.00 in Stock

GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI – Get Rating) insider Gina Anderson acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.86 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of A$10,296.00 ($7,200.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74.

GDI Property Group (GDI) is an ASX listed property owner and fund manager. We have a proud history of delivering strong returns to investors for over 25 years. Our Board and employees are passionate about property and about funds management. We aim to continue to grow the wealth of our investors, provide exceptional accommodation to our customers and be a highly respected brand in our community.

