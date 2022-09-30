Insider Buying: Hazer Group Limited (ASX:HZR) Insider Buys A$1,334,169.04 in Stock

Hazer Group Limited (ASX:HZR – Get Rating) insider Andrew Hinkly acquired 2,107,692 shares of Hazer Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,334,169.04 ($932,985.34).

Andrew Hinkly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Andrew Hinkly 2,008,402 shares of Hazer Group stock.

On Thursday, June 30th, Andrew Hinkly acquired 2,430,455 shares of Hazer Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.55 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,334,319.80 ($933,090.77).

Hazer Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Hazer Group Company Profile

Hazer Group Limited, a clean technology development company, focuses to commercialize Hazer Process, a novel low carbon emission hydrogen and graphite production technology. The company enables the conversion of natural gas and similar feed stocks into hydrogen and graphite. It serves the industrial hydrogen, hydrogen mobility, and synthetic graphite markets.

