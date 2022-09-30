Insider Buying: Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) CFO Purchases $24,579.40 in Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) CFO Harout Krikor Diramerian purchased 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $24,579.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -57.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.56). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -526.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,782,000 after purchasing an additional 469,341 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.