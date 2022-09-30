Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Sells 142,098 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBYGet Rating) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 142,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $711,910.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,110,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,093,119.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 26th, Joeben Bevirt sold 120,599 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $602,995.00.
  • On Friday, September 23rd, Joeben Bevirt sold 18,500 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $92,500.00.
  • On Thursday, July 21st, Joeben Bevirt bought 35,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $193,550.00.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE:JOBY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.33. 4,002,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,512,493. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JOBY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691,093 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,490,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,482,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $16,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

