Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Major Shareholder Sells 936 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $21,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,421. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mark Cuban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Mark Cuban sold 802 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $20,691.60.

On Thursday, August 18th, Mark Cuban sold 306 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $10,107.18.

Reading International Stock Performance

RDI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 36,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,434. The firm has a market cap of $72.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.52. Reading International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Reading International in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reading International in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

