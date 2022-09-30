Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Major Shareholder Sells 936 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $21,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,421. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Mark Cuban also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 22nd, Mark Cuban sold 802 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $20,691.60.
- On Thursday, August 18th, Mark Cuban sold 306 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $10,107.18.
Reading International Stock Performance
RDI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 36,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,434. The firm has a market cap of $72.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.52. Reading International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
