Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Redfin Price Performance

Shares of RDFN stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.84. 2,560,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,521. The firm has a market cap of $633.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.90. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $53.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $606.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.37 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $3,168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 457,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Redfin to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.