Insider Selling: Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) VP Sells 1,288 Shares of Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $41,190.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,501.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SMP opened at $32.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $709.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.40. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.59 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Institutional Trading of Standard Motor Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,388,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 67.8% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 12.0% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 107,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 14.7% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

Further Reading

