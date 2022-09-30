Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 3.21 and last traded at 3.25. Approximately 6,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 415,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.34.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.90 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.32 to $3.60 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 3.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 131,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Inter & Co, Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

