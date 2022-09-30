Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.72

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.72 and last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Grupo Santander raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Intercorp Financial Services Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02.

Institutional Trading of Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.36). Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $333.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 13.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 42.2% in the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 200,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 39.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 58,681 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

