Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index Trading 24.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BDPI)

Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index (BDPI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index has a total market cap of $203,321.00 and $15,553.00 worth of Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. One Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index coin can now be purchased for about $79.55 or 0.00409898 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index Profile

Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s total supply is 2,574 coins. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @BasketDAOOrg. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s official website is basketdao.org/baskets/BDPI.

Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index is a basket of yield-earning tokens that allow investors to gain exposure to multiple tokens at once.”

