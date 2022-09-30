Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $505.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.21.

Intuit Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $398.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $441.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.61. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $112.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

