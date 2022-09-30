Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INUV opened at $0.44 on Monday. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. The company has a market cap of $52.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

