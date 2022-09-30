Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTH) Trading 3.2% Higher

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $123.06 and last traded at $122.49. 13,681 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 12,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.69.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.17 and its 200 day moving average is $124.71.

