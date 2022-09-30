Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of IHIT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.02. 71,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,217. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $10.11.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.