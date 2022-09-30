Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of IHIT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.02. 71,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,217. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the second quarter worth about $39,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

