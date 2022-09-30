Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 95.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $11.00 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth $721,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 91.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 110,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 382.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 37,813 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

