INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:IPU) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $449.97

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 449.97 ($5.44) and traded as low as GBX 380 ($4.59). INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 383 ($4.63), with a volume of 61,288 shares traded.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £132.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 448.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 476.43.

Get INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.23%.

About INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.