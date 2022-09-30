Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is SOL Capital Management CO’s 5th Largest Position

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.5% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,480,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,564,532. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $268.84 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

