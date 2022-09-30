Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $271.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.15 and a 200 day moving average of $310.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $268.84 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

