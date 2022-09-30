Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Sold by Leo H. Evart Inc.

Leo H. Evart Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for 5.1% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Leo H. Evart Inc. owned about 0.48% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RYH traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,554. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $249.45 and a 12 month high of $322.92.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.