Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCT) Trading 2.8% Higher

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCT – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.88 and last traded at $113.62. 6,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 7,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.49.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.87.

