Investec Upgrades Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) to “Buy”

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Impala Platinum Stock Up 1.5 %
IMPUY stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. Impala Platinum has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $19.10.
About Impala Platinum
