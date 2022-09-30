Investec Upgrades Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) to “Buy”

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Impala Platinum Stock Up 1.5 %

IMPUY stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. Impala Platinum has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as chrome. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

