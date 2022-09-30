Investors Research Corp Acquires 20,412 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,412 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,803,000 after acquiring an additional 128,216 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,209,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,942,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,126,000 after buying an additional 35,803 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 913,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,492,000 after buying an additional 61,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.23. 301,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,550. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

