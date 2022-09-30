Investors Research Corp Acquires 3,450 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 79.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 217.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

TAK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. 302,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,652. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

