Investors Research Corp Has $607,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Investors Research Corp raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,325 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in VMware by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,582,000 after buying an additional 273,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,859,118 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,464,269,000 after buying an additional 85,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VMware by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after buying an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in VMware by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,251,238 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $484,088,000 after buying an additional 719,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VMW. Raymond James downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $107.47. The stock had a trading volume of 15,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,107. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.67. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

