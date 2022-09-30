Investors Research Corp Lowers Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,276,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in American Electric Power by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 97,121 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,415,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.84. 202,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.93.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

