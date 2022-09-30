Investors Research Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Investors Research Corp decreased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,645,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,203,000 after buying an additional 687,370 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,784. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.10 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

