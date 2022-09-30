Investors Research Corp Purchases New Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $690,223,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $515,807,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,497 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.5 %

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.60. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

