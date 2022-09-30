IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Up to $4.78

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.78, but opened at $5.10. IonQ shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 104,815 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of IonQ to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

IonQ Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,470.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%.

In other news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $39,467.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,399.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,255 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $39,467.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,399.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $27,667.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 244,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,370.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,819 shares of company stock valued at $107,815 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Acme LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,636,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IonQ by 485.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 8,179.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,038,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 839,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter worth $5,234,000. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

