Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 991 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,405,000 after purchasing an additional 61,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 110,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.84. The company had a trading volume of 18,304,587 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average of $62.28.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.