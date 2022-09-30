Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $20.87 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 417,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,867,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 14.3% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 921,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after buying an additional 25,840 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 144.2% during the second quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 230,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after buying an additional 136,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,313,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:JPST traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.14. 6,480,648 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.16.

