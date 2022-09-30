iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $55.45

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.45 and last traded at $55.45, with a volume of 159472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.94.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000.

About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

