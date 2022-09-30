iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.30. The stock had a trading volume of 83,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,727. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.96 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.66.

