iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Holdings Increased by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of IEMG opened at $43.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.38. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $64.46.

