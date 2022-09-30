iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,929 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises about 0.7% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXUS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $338,853,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $249,279,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,247,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,631,000 after acquiring an additional 272,021 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,178,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,492,000 after acquiring an additional 200,319 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,781,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

IXUS traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $51.18. 83,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,211. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.87. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28.

