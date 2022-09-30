iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $96.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.49. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.38 and a twelve month high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

