iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 168.6% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 3.73% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMIF traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.99. 2,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,545. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81.

About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.