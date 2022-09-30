iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236,007 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 3.7% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $23,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 137,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 65,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 51,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.57. 379,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,294,078. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

