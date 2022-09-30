iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,904 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 0.8% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $31.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

