iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ 5th Largest Position

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22,714.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $270,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $3,547,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock remained flat at $78.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,732. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.54. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $78.03 and a one year high of $107.46.

