iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Cut by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.0% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,127 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 681,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,605,000 after purchasing an additional 53,075 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $56.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,448,756. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.03.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

